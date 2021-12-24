US chip equipment maker and A*Star extend collaboration

Singapore is gearing up to meet the demand for faster, better devices of the future, with a new US$210 million (S$286 million) joint research investment with semiconductor equipment giant Applied Materials unveiled yesterday.

The US-headquartered manufacturer and the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) under Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) are extending their research collaboration for a third phase and a further five years to 2026.

Their joint laboratory, the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Packaging in Singapore, was set up in 2011 to develop advanced 3D chip packaging capabilities.

The latest investment will go towards upgrading and expanding the centre to accelerate materials, equipment and process technology solutions for hybrid bonding and other emerging 3D chip integration technologies.

The improvements will provide semiconductor and systems companies with a complete suite of tools and technologies for developing and prototyping hybrid bonding package designs.

Hybrid bonding technology is used in manufacturing semiconductors to improve power efficiency and system performance. Its applications include image sensors and memory chips.

Applied Materials and IME have now invested US$450 million in total in the three phases of collaboration. This latest phase will see about 3,500 sq ft of lab space added to the centre and about 30 new employees hired. The centre now has about 150 research and development (R&D) staff.

Yesterday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong was guest of honour at a ceremony to kick off the third phase of collaboration between the organisations. It was held at A*Star's premises in one-north.

Professor Alfred Huan, assistant chief executive of A*Star's Science and Engineering Research Council, outlined how the collaboration will benefit more partners in the wider semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in Singapore.

"It will attract new industry players and strengthen Singapore's position as a global leader in advanced packaging," he said.

"Along the way, there will be creation of more business opportunities and also the training of talent, adding more value to the semiconductor sector, working with companies to co-develop solutions."

Applied Materials, a global leader in making machines used to manufacture semiconductors and other high-tech components, has been operating in Singapore for 30 years.

It has three R&D labs here and has launched six advanced products from Singapore since 2011.

It has also generated 160 patents in Singapore since making its first R&D hire here in 2001, said Mr Brian Tan, regional president for Applied Materials South-east Asia.

The research talent that the centre attracts and develops gain exposure to the rest of the world, he said. "The technologies that we are enabling from Singapore (are) basically for all our global customers in the entire global semiconductor system, so that connection and that exposure for the talent working at the Centre of Excellence are very, very exciting."

IME executive director (designate) Terence Gan said that for the research efforts to be successful, a combined effort is required, not just from the two organisations, but also from the whole ecosystem.

The centre will be the "rallying point" for over 100 companies as well as end users, suppliers, equipment vendors and researchers, he said. "As we continue to demand cheaper, better, faster devices, this third phase of research will be the cornerstone to enable many of these devices that you will use in the future as well."