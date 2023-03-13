US bank failure exposes lurking systemic risk of tech’s trillion-dollar money machine

SAN FRANCISCO - The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has prompted a global reckoning at venture capital and private equity firms, which found themselves suddenly exposed all together to the tech industry’s money machine.

SVB billed itself as a one-stop shop for tech visionaries. Its tactics to bundle client services were deemed aggressive by some, but it was hard to argue with the results: business with 44 per cent of venture-backed technology and health-care companies that went public last year, and overall explosive growth during boom times.

In so doing, it created massive counterparty risk - a single point of failure that could imperil the sprawling financial ecosystem that backs America’s next big ideas.

Private equity firms including Vista Equity Partners, Insight Partners and Thoma Bravo have dozens of portfolio companies that banked with SVB. It was the institution of choice for start-ups backed by the region’s most prominent venture firms, like Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. And it provided services to Roku and other public companies long after their IPOs.

It’s a startling wake-up call to regulators after largely standing by as the shadow banking system ballooned in the wake of the global financial crisis. Private equity firms invested more than US$6 trillion (S$8 trillion) in the US economy in the 10 years through 2021 and employ more than 11.7 million Americans. Venture capital money more than quadrupled from 2007 to 2021, to about US$1 trillion, and VC-backed companies have 3.8 million workers - a 960 per cent increase from 1990.

US financial regulators laid out a plan on Sunday to protect depositors’ funds after SVB’s demise. The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp jointly announced the efforts, which include a bank funding programme.

It allows banks to place Treasuries (US government bonds), which have declined sharply in value over the past year, at the Fed and receive face value back in the form of a one-year loan. It was large unrealised losses on such securities, combined with unstable deposits, that doomed SVB.

“Glad we didn’t have to learn the hard way, but this is still a reminder of the dangers when we become too dependent on a single point of failure,” said Darren Eng, a venture capital adviser and executive director of Los Angeles’s venture association. “The ecosystem shouldn’t be beholden to just one bank.”

Vast reach

SVB’s vast reach was laid bare to Joshua Frost, Treasury’s assistant secretary for financial markets, as he addressed a virtual audience of almost 1,000 venture capitalists and their portfolio companies on Friday evening.

During a members-only Zoom call, representatives of the lobbying group National Venture Capital Association threw question after question at Mr Frost, who would later that evening speak with FDIC officials. They implored him to consider the industry’s view when officials crafted a response.

“The magnitude of what this industry is responsible for, and on behalf of the country, this is significant,” said NVCA president Bobby Franklin. “This is where the innovation happens.”

The same day, some 20 private equity CFOs and executives with exposure to SVB jumped on a call. Some said that if it became clear deposits weren’t secure at smaller institutions like SVB, they would stop parking assets in them altogether, said a person briefed on the call.

Meanwhile, institutional investors were rushing to make sure they weren’t sending money into SVB’s black hole.