Birkenstock warns of higher costs from tariffs, Middle East conflict

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– Birkenstock warned of rising cost pressures in the second half from US tariffs and the Middle East conflict, even as strong full-price demand helped the German sandal maker maintain its annual forecast.

The comments echo broader challenges across the apparel and sportswear sector, with companies such as Nike and Under Armour also grappling with rising costs and a more cautious consumer backdrop.

Shares of Birkenstock were down more than 8 per cent in early trading after the company also missed second-quarter results estimates.

It recorded a €6 million (S$8.9 million) hit to its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment during the quarter, as the company was unable to ship some deliveries into the region and because of muted consumer sentiment linked to the war.

To mitigate the disruption, the company is rerouting shipments to regions with stronger growth, such as the Asia-Pacific, and reallocating inventory.

Tariffs overhang

Birkenstock is also contending with higher tariffs, mainly due to changes in US trade policy over the past year. The company’s average tariff burden has risen from roughly just over 10 per cent earlier to above 20 per cent currently, executives noted on an earnings call.

“If the current tariff structure were to hold... we could see some additional increase in margin pressure in Q4,” chief financial officer Ivica Krolo said. Tariffs are expected to weigh on margins by about 100 basis points in the third quarter and 50 basis points in the fourth.

Birkenstock, which produces 95 per cent of its footwear in Germany and sells heavily into the US, has been attempting to offset some of the cost pressure through price hikes and inventory management.

“The company’s... commentary shows geopolitical disruption is now flowing through both logistics and demand, so further regionalised pressure cannot be ruled out if the conflict persists,” said Mr Sam North, market analyst at eToro.

Revenue growth at the company was led by the Asia-Pacific, where sales jumped 22 per cent on a reported basis during the quarter, while the Americas grew 4 per cent and EMEA rose 10 per cent.

Gross margin fell to 53.9 per cent from 57.7 per cent a year earlier, hit by foreign exchange pressures and US tariffs, partly offset by higher prices.

It posted quarterly revenue of €618.3 million, missing analysts’ average estimate of €620.07 million, according to data compiled by LSEG. It earned 50 euro cents per share on an adjusted basis, down 9 per cent from a year earlier and below estimates of 59 euro cents per share.

Birkenstock stuck by its fiscal year 2026 forecast of 13 per cent to 15 per cent constant-currency sales growth. Analysts, on average, were anticipating growth of 11.32 per cent. Its annual profit forecast of € 1.90 to €2.05 per share was also reiterated. REUTERS