Google in talks with Samsung to make part of next-gen chip: Report

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Google has been seeking to make its in-house AI chips a viable alternative.

SAN FRANCISCO - Alphabet’s Google is in talks with Samsung Electronics to manufacture part of its next-generation chip, The Information reported on June 11, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Google plans for Taiwan’s TSMC to make the main part of the chip, codenamed Icefish, while Samsung may produce a separate component that helps connect it to memory using its 2-nanometre production technology, the report said.

The chip industry has been grappling with a capacity crunch, as TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, works to keep up with surging demand and avoid becoming a bottleneck in the global supply chain amid the AI boom.

Google has been seeking to make its in-house AI chips a viable alternative to Nvidia’s dominant graphics processing units, with sales of its tensor processing units becoming a growth driver for the company’s cloud revenue.

Icefish remains in the design stage and could enter mass production as soon as 2028, according to The Information.

On June 8, The Information reported Google was in talks with Intel to manufacture more than three million TPUs in 2028, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Samsung Electronics was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters