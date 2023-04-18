UOB to invest $500m in smart-tech business district in Punggol

SINGAPORE – UOB is the first local bank to invest in the 5.4 million sq feet smart-tech focused business park in Punggol, to the tune of $500 million.

By end 2026, the bank will take up one of five initial tower blocks that will be built in the Punggol Digital District (PDD) under JTC’s master plan, which is near Punggol Point.

A further three towers totalling 1.2 million sq ft will be added to the site due to good interest from potential tenants, both locally and from abroad.

When it is completed, in phases starting from next year, the PDD will create some 28,000 jobs, while also housing the almost 12,000 students and staff at the Singapore Institute of Technology’s (SIT’s) new campus.

In the district which radiates outwards from the Punggol Coast MRT station that will be ready in 2024, SIT and other smart-tech businesses will be able to take advantage of the synergies afforded by their close proximity to each other.

Apart from UOB, there are two other new tenants – Target Media Culcreative (TMCC), which has 15,000 digital advertising display panels across the island, and Delteq, one of the first local system integrators set up in 1992. Essentially, system integrators provide clients with all their information technology needs, from network and security, to hardware and maintenance.

Collaborations between the business park’s tenants are already underway before any of them have moved in, with several more new initiatives announced by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday when he introduced the second batch of PDD tenants at an event, Punggol Digital District: Connecting Smartness 2023.

These include the setting up of a fintech innovation lab between UOB and SIT, which aims to foster joint innovation, training and development, as well as applied research. Separately, there is also an agreement between TMCC and SIT to inculcate entrepreneurship through ideation challenges for students to come up with digital advertising solutions.

In addition, both UOB and TMCC have internship programmes that would benefit SIT undergraduates through what Mr Gan described as a “full-fledged applied learning environment“.

Mr Gan said Singapore remains an attractive place for tech businesses due to initiatives such as the PDD, as the country continues to enhance its value proposition through investment in both infrastructure and the development of human capital.

He noted that even with the recent wave of tech layoffs, “our digital economy continues to offer tremendous growth potential and Singapore remains well positioned to weather the current challenges”.