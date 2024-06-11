UOB Thailand appoints Richard Maloney as CEO

Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024, 11:32 AM

SINGAPORE – UOB appointed Mr Richard Maloney as the new chief executive of its Thailand operations, effective from July 1.

Mr Maloney will succeed Mr Tan Choon Hin, who will return to Singapore to be deputy head of group governance, risk and compliance, the bank said on June 11.

With the appointment, Ms Vira-Anong Phutrakul will step up as head of wholesale banking and deputy chief executive of UOB Thailand.

Mr Maloney has 40 years of experience in wholesale banking, capital markets and retail banking.

He joined UOB in 2014 as its group wholesale banking’s chief operating officer and helped to drive business growth, said the lender.

He also led a portfolio of business support functions, ranging from infrastructure and product development projects to anti-financial crime operations and data monetisation efforts.

In his new role, Mr Maloney will lead efforts to deepen UOB Thailand’s digital capabilities, expand its product offerings, and connect clients to market opportunities in Thailand and across the group’s regional network, said the bank.

“UOB is committed to investing in our regional franchise for sustainable growth, especially in an important market like Thailand.

“As a seasoned banker, Richard is well-placed to lead the next phase of growth in our Thailand franchise along with Vira-Anong, also an industry veteran,” said deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong.

Ms Phutrakul has been with UOB since 2022 and was previously head of retail and brand in UOB Thailand.

She held senior leadership positions and helped integrate the Citigroup consumer business into the lender’s Thailand operations.

Meanwhile, Mr Tan has spent 12 years at UOB, where he took on roles including head of group credit (retail) and head of group business banking.

In his new role, Mr Tan will be responsible for enhancing the bank’s risk management approach to strengthen governance and risk culture across the organisation, noted UOB.

Shares of UOB were trading down 10 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $30.63 as at 9.46 am on June 11. THE BUSINESS TIMES

