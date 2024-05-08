UOB Q1 profit drops 2% to $1.49 billion on lower net interest income; beats forecast

SINGAPORE – UOB had a muted start to 2024 as its margins from interest rates dropped, even as loans picked up pace and fee income rose.

Net profit for the first quarter fell 2 per cent to $1.49 billion, down from $1.51 billion a year ago, it said on May 8.

Still, UOB’s results were better than expected, beating the mean estimate of $1.43 billion from three analysts polled by LSEG.

Excluding costs from the integration of Citigroup’s consumer units in four Asean markets, net profit stood at $1.57 billion, dipping 1 per cent from a year ago.

Net interest income decreased 2 per cent to $2.36 billion as the bank’s net interest margin, an important measure of profitability, fell to 2.02 per cent, down from 2.14 per cent a year ago and unchanged from the previous quarter.

This came even as loans gained momentum, growing 3 per cent from a year ago and 1 per cent from the fourth quarter on a constant currency basis.

Net fee income fared better. It rose 5 per cent year on year to $580 million across loan-related, card and wealth activities, while other non-interest income was also higher from stronger trading and investment income.

Meanwhile, total core operating expenses increased 2 per cent, largely on staff costs, while total allowances set aside for potential bad loans dropped 4 per cent due to lower specific allowances.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.5 per cent, improving from 1.6 per cent a year ago and unchanged from the previous quarter.

Compared with the previous quarter, the earnings of Singapore’s third-largest bank rose 6 per cent while its core earnings that exclude its Citi integration costs, edged up 5 per cent.

“Amid an uncertain global environment, UOB delivered a stable set of results for the first quarter backed by our strong balance sheet and liquidity position,” chief executive Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

“Our extensive regional footprint, enlarged customer franchise and enhanced capabilities put us in a good position to ride on the region’s economic growth,” he added.

UOB maintained its guidance for low single-digit loan growth and double-digit fee growth this year.

On May 2, Singapore’s biggest bank DBS Group Holdings posted record earnings as it said that its fee income had received a boost from stronger market sentiment and higher spending on credit cards.

Its net profit for the first quarter rose 15 per cent to a new high of $2.95 billion, up from $2.57 billion a year ago.

