UOB names new global markets head and Hong Kong chief

SINGAPORE - UOB has announced two new appointments to its management team.

Mr Kelvin Ng, who is deputy head of group global markets, will take over as head of group global markets from April 1. He replaces Mr Leslie Foo, who is retiring.

Ms Adaline Zheng, who was head of wholesale banking and alternate chief executive officer at UOB China, took over as CEO of UOB’s Hong Kong branch on March 25.

She succeeded Ms Christine Ip, who has been CEO of the Hong Kong branch since 2012. Ms Zheng will report to Ms Ip, who remains UOB’s CEO of Greater China. Ms Ip is also head of group strategic communications and brand in Singapore.

Mr Ng joined UOB in June 2019 and has more than two decades of markets experience. He previously held leadership roles in the trading function at foreign banks.

As the new head of group global markets, he will be responsible for treasury solutions and financial products across multiple asset classes.

He will also manage UOB’s funding and liquidity in line with regulatory requirements and optimise the bank’s assets within its risk framework.

Ms Zheng joined UOB in 2018 and has more than two decades of experience in the banking sector. She started out as a management trainee in a multinational bank in China, then held various leadership roles in wholesale banking and was the general manager of its Shanghai branch and deputy head of commercial banking in China. THE BUSINESS TIMES