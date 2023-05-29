UOB, Keppel to provide sustainability and digitalisation solutions for businesses

SINGAPORE – UOB and Keppel Corp announced on Monday that they will jointly develop and provide sustainability and digitalisation solutions for businesses in South-east Asia.

The collaboration, which aims to simplify sustainability for businesses, will focus on solutions in the energy, built environment and digital connectivity sectors.

In the energy sector, businesses can tap Keppel’s one-stop energy-as-a-service solution to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve energy efficiency and cost savings. This includes electricity with renewable energy credits, energy storage solutions, distributed solar photovoltaic systems and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

To achieve sustainable urban renewal, real estate owners can rejuvenate their assets by implementing smart sustainability solutions, spatial programming and workplace solutions. These solutions will improve building performance and uplift asset value.

In the digital connectivity sector, UOB will collaborate with Keppel’s subsidiary M1 to develop solutions with embedded banking and sustainability reporting solutions.

These solutions, which support the decarbonisation goals of businesses, will be rolled out progressively this year.

The tie-up will accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices, noted UOB and Keppel.

“This strategic partnership with Keppel will provide new pathways for companies across the region to become more sustainable and resilient,” said Mr Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive officer of UOB.

“We believe this will help businesses and end-users contribute towards a low-carbon and digital economy,” he added. THE BUSINESS TIMES