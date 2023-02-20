Uniqlo’s quest to conquer the US, one cashmere sweater at a time

TOKYO – The biggest challenge to Japanese fashion giant Uniqlo’s plan to take on the United States? Getting more Americans to know who they are.

The apparel maker, known for its affordable cashmere sweaters and solid basics, wants to go big in one of the world’s toughest consumer markets.

Although Uniqlo is a fixture in shopping streets of New York and other coastal cities, parent Fast Retailing is giving its flagship clothing brand a hefty marketing budget to ensure the brand can reach the same level of awareness in Iowa and Texas as it enjoys in Japan, Asia and parts of Europe.

Differing tastes in clothing, depending on local markets, makes expansion especially tough, according to Mr Daisuke Tsukagoshi, Uniqlo’s chief executive for the US and Canada.

“We are starting from people asking what Uniqlo is,” Mr Tsukagoshi, 44, said in an interview at Uniqlo’s warehouse-sized office building on a reclaimed island in the middle of Tokyo Bay. “Marketing is absolutely necessary, and without it there’ll be no growth.”

It is a formidable task. The clothing company only recently became profitable in North America and has 61 stores there right now, with less than 1 per cent of the US$291 billion (S$388.9 billion) retail clothing market.

Mr Tsukagoshi’s mandate is to more than triple that in four years – to 200 stores – an achievement that could put the US ahead of Europe, where it currently operates 112 outlets.

“The goal is quite challenging,” said Mr Tsukagoshi, who speaks with precision about numbers and dates, and said he likes to meet his staff and look them in the eye to gauge their commitment to the mission.

Although it “won’t be easy” to achieve within the time frame, the Mr Tsukagoshi said “reporting a profit was a step forward, helped gain trust in customers and raised morale”.

If successful, Fast Retailing is betting that Uniqlo North America will deliver annual revenue of 300 billion yen (S$3 billion) and an operating margin of 20 per cent by 2027.

That compares with yearly sales of 810 billion yen in Japan, roughly a third of total revenue.

Known for its simple but fashionable takes on everything from office wear to pyjamas, Uniqlo has become a marketing and apparel phenomenon in its home market of Japan.

Although it has been able to replicate some of that success in other parts of Asia, as well as in Europe, the North American market has been a long-sought goal for Fast Retailing’s founder and CEO Tadashi Yanai, who is Japan’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Even though the first Uniqlo store opened in New Jersey in 2005, the brand has struggled to reach the same scale of success seen in mainland China, where Mr Tsukagoshi was the brand’s chief operating officer from 2017 to 2020.

The country is one of Fast Retailing’s key markets, with around 900 stores generating 538.5 billion yen in annual sales.

During the pandemic, many shoppers moved away from cities to seek more space to avoid infections, which impacted store locations and required the company to think more strategically about online sales. Tastes also shifted towards comfortable clothing as people spent more time at home.

It was at the height of the global Covid-19 outbreak that Mr Yanai tapped Mr Tsukagoshi to overhaul Uniqlo in North America. It was his 18th relocation since joining Fast Retailing in 2002. He shut unprofitable stores, reduced inventories and took control of human resources.

“We promoted those who showed leadership,” Mr Tsukagoshi said. “I told them: ‘We are on the edge, this is our last chance – scratch everything from the past and find ways to change or leave the company.’”