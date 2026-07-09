Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing’s Q3 profit jumps 45.7%, raises forecast

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Fast Retailing said its operating profit was 213.79 billion yen (S$1.70 billion) in the three months leading up to May.

TOKYO – The Japanese owner of clothing brand Uniqlo said on July 9 that quarterly profit rose 45.7 per cent, as it weathered the impact on supply chains and logistics from the Iran war on its way to an expected fifth straight year of record earnings.

Fast Retailing said its operating profit was 213.79 billion yen ( S$1.70 billion ) in the three months leading up to May. That compared with 146.74 billion yen for the same period in 2025 and was well above the 177.73 billion yen average of seven analyst estimates compiled by financial infrastructure and data provider LSEG.

The company raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 730 billion yen from 700 billion yen.

Fast Retailing is widely seen as a bellwether for consumer spending in Japan and mainland China, where it has almost 900 stores.

It started with a single store in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1984. There are now more than 2,500 Uniqlo locations across the globe, selling inexpensive fleeces and cotton shirts made primarily in Asian manufacturing hubs.

In recent years, the franchise has been rapidly expanding in Europe and North America as it looks beyond China, its largest overseas market.

Fast Retailing’s Japanese sales have been supported by a tourism boom driven by a weak yen, now hovering near a 40-year low, while growth in China has slowed due to weak consumer sentiment, prompting store closures and restructuring.

Global fashion retailers are grappling with disruptions to supplies and logistics from the Middle East conflict, as well as the effect of dramatic weather on clothing demand.

Fast Retailing chief financial officer Takeshi Okazaki said in April that the Iran war was complicating air freight from production bases in South-east Asia and that sustained increases in oil prices could impact the costs of synthetic fibres.

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