Unions call for fair treatment of crew trapped on S’pore ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse

SINGAPORE – Two local seafarer unions are working to ensure that crew members trapped on the Singapore-flagged ship that lost power and knocked down Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge are safe and treated fairly.

MV Dali’s crew have not left the container ship since the accident on March 23, even remaining on board on May 13 as dozens of small explosives placed around a section of the bridge that had fallen on the ship’s bow were set off.

Mr Gwee Guo Duan, assistant general secretary of the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union (SMOU), told The Straits Times that the crew are safe and well.

He said the SMOU is working with its counterparts in the United States to obtain permission for the 21 crew members to temporarily leave the ship.

“The mental stress from being stuck on the ship for so many days is quite high, so we are working on getting shore leave for the crew, so that they can leave the ship for a few hours,” added Mr Gwee.

The crew – 20 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan – have been unable to disembark because of visa restrictions, a lack of required shore passes and parallel ongoing investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Mr Gwee said the SMOU and Singapore Organisation of Seamen (SOS) will work with The International Transport Workers’ Federation and the US authorities to repatriate crew members no longer required in further investigations. This includes cooks and other personnel who do not command the ship or work in the engine rooms.

Following a visit to the MV Dali on April 24, the SMOU and SOS had expressed “deep concern” about the potential criminalisation of the crew members who were on board the ship when it lost power and knocked down the bridge, killing six construction workers who were unable to flee the scene on time.

Both organisations noted in a May 11 joint statement that while “some of the crew members are coping, morale has understandably dipped”.

Specific concerns include unfounded fear of personal criminal liability among the seafarers, emotional distress faced by those who witnessed the incident first-hand, and loss of communication with family members due to the confiscation of their SIM cards and mobile devices by the FBI.

SMOU general secretary Mary Liew noted in the statement that “the criminalisation of seafarers based solely on their position on board a vessel during an incident is a growing concern”.

She urged the parties involved “to prioritise a fair and balanced approach that protects the rights of seafarers and ensures their swift repatriation if they are not required for further investigation.”