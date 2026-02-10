NTUC assisting workers at 2 Singapore tech firms amid non-payment of wages

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

As at Feb 9, the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management has received 28 claims lodged against OTSAW Digital and OTSAW Swisslog Healthcare Robotics.

SINGAPORE – Some union members affected by salary arrears at home-grown tech firm OTSAW Digital and its subsidiary, OTSAW Swisslog Healthcare Robotics, are being assisted by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), as investigations by the authorities continue.

In a media statement on Feb 1 0, NTUC said the two firms are non-unionised, but some affected workers are members of the Advanced Manufacturing Emp loyees Union and the Tech Ta lent Assembly, both of which are affiliated with NTUC.

It said it is “currently assisting members affected by salary arrears and reimbursement claims owed” by the two companies, including providing advisory support and helping them file cases with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

“Non-payment or delayed payment of salaries is a serious violation of employment law and workers’ right,” NTUC said. It added that it understands from its members that some salary payments have been made, and urged the companies to settle the outstanding claims.

The companies, which are based in the Tampines North area, had reportedly defaulted on payments to at least 28 workers.

Several employees told The Straits Times that promises to settle outstanding salaries and Central Provident Fund contributions were repeatedly made throughout the second half of 2025 and into January 2026, and some had gone without salaries and CPF contributions for more than six months.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), CPF Board and TADM said in a joint statement that as at Feb 9 , TADM had received 28 claims lodged against OTSAW Digital and OTSAW Swisslog Healthcare Robotics.

The companies have since paid outstanding salary arrears to 16 wo rkers, and TADM will continue to assist the remaining employees in recovering their salaries.

MOM is investigating the companies for possible offences under the Employment Act.

The CPF Board has taken enforcement action against the companies, with the cases currently before the courts. It has recovered a portion of CPF arrears and will continue to follow up to recover the remaining sums.

At the last court hearing on Feb 4, OTSAW Digital was granted a four-week adjournment until March 11 by the State Courts after requesting more time to pay the outstanding arrears.

On Feb 10, two former employees told ST that they have not received in full the wages they were owed. Both also said they have yet to receive at least six months’ worth of CPF contributions.

“I still haven’t received my salary in whole and it is getting frustrating, my CPF money is also not in,” said one former employee, who did not want to be named. The former employee, who has struggled to find another job, has been borrowing money from friends and relatives for several months as a result.

According to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority Bizfile profiles, both OTSAW Digital and OTSAW Swisslog Healthcare Robotics remain in “live” status as at Feb 10.

Neither firm is said to have made layoffs for related reasons, and some employees have reportedly stayed on at the companies despite the salary arrears.

NTUC in its Feb 10 statement said: “While some workers choose to be understanding and place trust in employers, especially those who have previously been fair but are experiencing business difficulties, such situations should be approached with care, as delaying action may make the recovery of wages more difficult.”

The national trade union encouraged workers facing unpaid or delayed salaries to seek help early and escalate their cases to the respective unions or NTUC.

The Straits Times has contacted OTSAW founder and chief executive Ling Ting Ming for comment.