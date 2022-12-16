Unequal inflation: Why rising prices aren’t the same for everyone, and the impact on purchasing power

SINGAPORE – Inflation is typically defined as a generalised and sustained increase in prices across the economy, but prices rarely change evenly across all goods and services at the same time, or affect everyone in the same way.

To an average person, news that inflation is at its highest level in 14 years, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), only conveys the sense that prices are rising at a fast pace. How aggregate measures of inflation, such as the CPI, affect your household or personal expenses is a different story.

People’s experiences with rising prices depend on how much they earn and how they spend.

Years of academic work have proven one fact beyond doubt – high-income families feel less of an impact from inflation than low-income ones. This is because higher-income households spend a smaller portion of their total income on necessities.

High earners would use their cars or book a cab ride even for short distances. They dine out more frequently at expensive Michelin-starred restaurants, take part in outdoor recreational activities more often and shop at high-end outlets, ending up spending more money on things that are nice to have, but not essential.

Hence, high-income households have more flexibility to modify their shopping habits and squeeze their budgets without a major impact on their lifestyles to tide them over inflationary spirals. If prices get too high, they can cut back on expenses that are not essential.

By contrast, low-income families spend nearly a third of their income on necessities such as food, transportation, utilities and telecoms services. Thus, they end up paying for these essentials even if prices go up.

High-income families can also switch to buying cheaper versions of expensive items when prices are on the rise. On the other hand, low-income families would already be buying the cheaper items to begin with.

For instance, high earners usually live in affluent neighbourhoods, dotted with pricier shops, restaurants and shopping malls. In times of high inflation, they can choose to buy at least some items from the nearest wet markets frequented by low-income families.

As a result, the inflation for high earners’ shopping baskets is lower than the inflation for the shopping baskets of lower-income households.

Inflation hurts low earners disproportionately, even in times when incomes are on the rise across the board.

A DBS Bank study that covered the period from May 2021 to May 2022, and was based on the bank’s clients, showed how.

It found that while the economic recovery from the 2020 recession brought about an increase in wages, the spike in inflation during the period essentially meant that 40 per cent of customers suffered a decline in their real income – the change in income adjusted for inflation.

But the worst hit were those earning below $2,500 a month. They registered 2.5 per cent income growth in the period of May 2021-22, less than the headline inflation of 5.6 per cent reported at the end of that period. The other income groups saw at least 8 per cent growth in their income.