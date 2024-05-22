Ultra-rich in Asia-Pacific seeking greater balance between bonds and equities: UBS report

SINGAPORE - Asia-Pacific family offices have begun a strategic shift to a portfolio more balanced between fixed income and equities as they diversify and seek better returns.

Over the next five years, they plan to allocate more assets to Asia-Pacific markets, and add bonds and equities from developed markets, private equity funds and hedge funds.

According to UBS’ Global Family Office Report 2024 released on May 22, fixed-income allocations in 2023 were at a record high globally on expectations that interest rates will finally come down in 2024.

With cash rates likely to fall, most aim to fund the increased bond allocations mainly with cash, and cash flows from their operating businesses.

Family offices in the Asia-Pacific allocated 25 per cent of their portfolios to fixed income in 2023, from 15 per cent in 2022. Most of the funds went to developed markets and high-grade bonds issued by governments or government-linked institutions.

These companies, which manage the investment and wealth of a single family, have also shown increased appetite for alternative investments such as private equity, private debt and hedge funds to diversify their portfolios and for better returns.

Those in South-east Asia kept 64 per cent of their portfolios in traditional assets and 36 per cent in alternative asset classes in 2023.

The Swiss bank surveyed 320 of its clients between Jan 18 and March 22, 2024.

Participating families were from more than 30 economies, including Singapore and Hong Kong, with an average net worth of US$2.6 billion (S$3.5 billion) and covering US$608 billion of wealth.

The survey showed that almost half of the ultra-rich families in the region plan to put more money into North America and the Asia-Pacific, excluding Greater China, over the next five years.

Mr Koh Liang Heong, head of UBS global family institutional wealth for Asia-Pacific, told a media briefing that family offices see the region as a long-term growth engine, and most are interested to invest in the consumption and technology-related spaces.

China and Japan are making a comeback, with various stimulus policies lending confidence to investors, Mr Koh added.

He said family offices allocated less than 1 per cent of their portfolios to cryptocurrencies and this is more for learning purposes rather than holding them as a serious asset class. Philanthropy and charity are popular with the super-rich in the region, with 45 per cent of family offices taking these sustainability issues into consideration. Healthcare is the top theme for about 60 per cent of family offices in the region.

Other top sustainability themes include clean tech, green-tech and climate technology.