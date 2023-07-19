UK’s high inflation cools, offering some relief to Bank of England

LONDON - Britain’s high rate of inflation fell by more than expected in June and was its slowest in over a year at 7.9 per cent, according to data that will ease some of the pressure on the Bank of England (BoE)to keep on raising interest rates sharply.

Sterling weakened and investors scaled back their bets on future increases in borrowing costs as consumer price inflation growth came in at its lowest since March 2022, although it remained above the rate in other big, rich economies.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly forecast a smaller slowdown, to 8.2 per cent in the 12 months to June from May’s 8.7 per cent.

The BoE said in May it expected June inflation would fall to 7.9 per cent, moving further away from October’s 41-year high of 11.1 per cent but still way above its 2 per cent target.

“The UK still has one of the highest inflation rates of any advanced economy but after today it merely looks bad, rather than a basket case,” Mr James Smith, head of research at the Resolution Foundation think-tank, said.

“That is a very welcome improvement.”

Sterling was down by more than 0.5 per cent against the US dollar and touched its lowest against the euro since May.

Markets now reckon a quarter-percentage point rise in interest rates on Aug 3 is likelier than the half-percentage point increase which had been priced in on Tuesday. Bank Rate was no longer seen peaking at 6 per cent. British government bond prices soared and shares in home-builders jumped.

Core inflation - which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices and which the BoE uses to gauge underlying price pressures - also dropped, coming in at 6.9 per cent compared with May’s three-decade high of 7.1 per cent.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the core measure of price growth to hold at 7.1 per cent.

Fuel price fall

Petrol and diesel prices - down a record 23 per cent on a year ago - were the biggest drag on headline inflation, the Office for National Statistics said.

But there were painful increases for other goods and services. Sugar prices rose by 54 per cent, while transport insurance costs were up 48 per cent, the biggest rise since records started in the late 1980s.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has faced criticism from investors and former BoE officials after inflation kept climbing higher than expected, despite 13 back-to-back rate increases since December 2021 that have raised the risk of a recession.