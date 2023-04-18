UK financial services firm EY to cut 3,000 jobs in US

The job cuts at EY follow recent downsizing at other large accounting firms and consultancies. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
58 min ago

NEW YORK – British financial services giant EY, which last week dropped a plan to split its audit and advisory units, said on Monday it will cut 3,000 jobs in the United States, citing overcapacity at the firm.

“After assessing the impact of current economic conditions, strong employee retention rates and overcapacity in parts of our firm, we have made the difficult business decision to separate approximately 3,000 US employees, representing less than 5 per cent of our US workforce,” said an EY spokesman.

The move comes after EY stopped its planned reorganisation, called “Project Everest”, which aimed to accelerate growth and avoid conflicts of interest.

The change was opposed by the firm’s US branch.

The job cuts “are part of the ongoing management of our business and not a result of the recently concluded strategic review”, the spokesman said.

The job cuts follow recent downsizing at other large accounting firms and consultancies.

Tech consultancy Accenture announced in March that it was cutting 19,000 jobs, or 2.5 per cent of its workforce. KPMG and McKinsey have also announced job cuts recently. AFP

More On This Topic
Accenture delaying start dates for new staff on top of job cuts
Mass layoffs and absentee bosses create a morale crisis at Meta

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top