Health before performance: How holistic approach of ex-UK rugby star helps everyone attain wellness goals

If there is one thing British rugby player Will Skinner, 39, could change about his 11-year career as a professional athlete, it would be to put his health before performance.

At the height of his career, the former English national team captain focused on gaining muscle to grow stronger and faster. Tragedy struck when he suffered a serious neck injury in 2013 at the age of 28, forcing him to retire from the sport.

“I really didn't think about the knock-on impacts of not focusing on my health enough. For example, I now have an arthritic shoulder,” says Mr Skinner.

“Through the years, I underwent 11 surgeries which taught me a lot about resilience and the importance of health.”