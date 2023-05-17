UBS sets aside $5.4 billion for potential lawsuits on Credit Suisse deal

UBS' takeover of rival Credit Suisse is the first rescue of a global bank since the financial crisis of 2008. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

ZURICH - Swiss bank UBS Group has set aside US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) in provisions for potential litigation and regulatory issues stemming from its takeover of Credit Suisse , the bank said in a filing on Tuesday, as it prepared to complete the rescue of its Swiss rival.

UBS estimated a “negative goodwill” of US$34.8 billion from its acquisition of Credit Suisse.

The transaction’s massive one-off gain, a result of “negative goodwill” attached to the 167-year-old bank that has struggled for years with scandals and losses, will allow UBS to absorb one-off losses related to the takeover.

Analysts at Jefferies had said restructuring costs, litigation provisions and the planned winding down of the non-core unit could add up to US$28 billion, but only some of that might be booked upfront.

Since UBS has yet to gain full insight in Credit Suisse’s books, the numbers may change in coming months.

The deal – the first rescue of a global bank since the financial crisis of 2008 – will create a global wealth manager with more than US$5 trillion in invested assets with more than 120,000 employees worldwide.

More On This Topic
Credit Suisse still hiring in S’pore ahead of UBS takeover
UBS inherits legacy of legal headaches in Credit Suisse takeover

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top