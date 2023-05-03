UBS inherits legacy of legal headaches in Credit Suisse takeover

GENEVA – When UBS integrates Credit Suisse in the coming months, the Swiss bank plans to run staff from the scandal-prone former rival through what UBS chairman Colm Kelleher dubbed a “culture filter” to weed out potential bad apples.

The inconvenient truth for UBS is that the vetting will not do anything for the legal headaches already working their way through courts in Switzerland and abroad, and the cleanup will fall to UBS chief legal counsel Barbara Levi once the deal closes – expected by June.

The long list of unresolved cases span an embarrassing criminal conviction for facilitating a Bulgarian cocaine trafficker’s money laundering to a half-a-billion dollar settlement in a bribery scandal related to a tuna fishing fleet in Mozambique.

All told, the civil liabilities could reach into the billions, and then there are the criminal risks as well. The deal itself has also raised new issues as owners of at least US$6 billion (S$8.01 billion) of bonds fight against getting wiped out.

While the price UBS is paying is low enough to allow the bank to absorb unexpected exposure, legal issues are among the key unknowns as Switzerland’s two biggest banks merge. Spokespeople for both companies declined to comment on the status of key cases or how they will evolve once the deal closes.

The litany of Credit Suisse issues comes as UBS winds down its own backlog, including an expected agreement with United States authorities over residential mortgage-backed securities that date from the 2008 financial crisis. In France, UBS has lodged a top court appeal following a €1.8 billion (S$2.65 billion) criminal conviction in a tax case in 2021.

Here is where things stand in some key cases:

‘Tuna’ bribes

Starting in London in September, UBS’ legal team could face a 13-week civil trial over Credit Suisse’s role in the US$2 billion “tuna bond” scandal. To resolve a US Justice Department criminal probe over a fundraising scandal that saw hundreds of millions looted from Mozambique, the bank agreed in 2021 to pay almost US$475 million.

The loans were for three maritime projects including a tuna fishing fleet and a surveillance operation to protect Mozambique’s coastline against pirates. Three former Credit Suisse bankers were convicted in the US for accepting bribes.

Authorities in Mozambique accuse Credit Suisse of ignoring multiple red flags when arranging the loans to state-backed companies. The Swiss lender denies those claims. In this case too, there is the possibility UBS chooses to settle to avoid the embarrassment of a lengthy London trial.

US entanglements

In late March – just days after the forced sale to UBS – the US Senate’s finance committee said it had uncovered “major violations” of Credit Suisse’s US$2.6 billion plea deal over helping Americans cheat on taxes. Mr Ron Wyden, the Oregon Democrat who chairs the committee, said its investigation shows the bank did not live up to the 2014 deal and that the pending takeover “does not wipe the slate clean”.

Credit Suisse has said it does not tolerate tax evasion and is “actively cooperating” with the Justice Department. It is not clear what penalties could result from the allegations.

The Swiss lender also suffered a legal setback in March. A New Jersey court rejected its bid to defeat class-action status in a US$1.8 billion lawsuit from investors in its VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term exchange-traded notes. The potential cost of losing at trial makes a settlement likely and in the range of US$500 million, according to Mr Elliott Stein, Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior litigation analyst.

In another US issue, Credit Suisse faces private civil litigation that concerns some US$2 billion in claims related to its role in selling residential mortgage-backed securities, which contributed to the 2008 financial crisis. Recent court decisions point to a potential settlement in the range of US$400 million to US$800 million, according to Mr Stein.