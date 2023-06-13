UBS Asia Pacific wealth management co-head expands role

Ms Amy Lo will now serve as chair of global wealth management Asia, focusing on key clients in the region. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
HONG KONG – UBS Asia Pacific’s co-head of wealth management, Ms Amy Lo, has expanded her role to spend more time on key clients after the Swiss bank completed its takeover of Credit Suisse on Monday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Ms Lo retains primary responsibility for Hong Kong, North Asia and Greater China, including onshore entities, but will now serve as chair of global wealth management Asia, focusing on key clients, strategic growth opportunities and regulatory management in the region, the memo said.

Ms Jin Yee Young, who previously led the Asia Pacific wealth business at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse before that, will join UBS from June 29 as Ms Lo’s co-head of the Asia Pacific business.

Mr Benjamin Cavalli will be head of strategic clients for UBS’ global wealth management team from July 3.

Mr August Hatecke, the former co-head alongside Ms Lo, will lead the bank’s global wealth management business in Switzerland, the memo added.

UBS confirmed the memo details with Reuters.

Separately, the bank’s Asia Pacific asset management (AM) head Raymond Yin will continue to lead the business, a UBS spokesman confirmed.

Credit Suisse’s Asia AM head, Ms Huang Min, will become China client coverage head for UBS AM, the spokesman said. REUTERS

