UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse as global regulators reassure markets

ZURICH – UBS agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse on Sunday, in an eleventh-hour merger engineered by Swiss authorities, and some of the world’s top central banks tried to reassure investors about the health of the banking system.

UBS will pay for 3 billion Swiss francs (S$4.34 billion) and assume up to US$5.4 billion in losses in a deal expected to close by the end of 2023. In a sign of a coordinated global response, the US Federal Reserve on Sunday said it had joined with central banks in Canada, England, Japan, the EU and Switzerland in a coordinated action to enhance market liquidity. The European Central Bank vowed to support euro zone banks with loans if needed, adding the Swiss rescue of Credit Suisse was “instrumental” for restoring calm.

Officials raced to rescue the 167-year-old Credit Suisse, among the world’s largest wealth managers, after a brutal week saw the second- and third-largest US bank failures in history. As one of 30 global banks seen as systemically important, a deal for Credit Suisse could ripple through global financial markets.

“The euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions,” the ECB said. “In any case, our policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the euro area financial system if needed and to preserve the smooth transmission of monetary policy.”

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said they welcomed the announcement by the Swiss authorities.

Swiss regulators were forced to step in and orchestrate a deal to prevent a crisis of confidence spilling over into the broader financial system.

The Bank of England also welcomed moves by Swiss authorities to broker the takeover and said the British banking system was well-funded.

The Swiss banking marriage follows efforts in Europe and the United States to support the sector since the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

With one crisis at least temporarily smoothed over, attention shifted back toward troubled midsized and smaller US lenders.

Pressure from deposit outflows remained despite a move by several large banks to deposit US$30 billion into First Republic Bank, an institution rocked by the failures of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank.

S&P lowered First Republic Bank’s sovereign credit rating to B+ from BB+ on Sunday.

Four prominent US lawmakers on banking matters said Sunday they would consider whether a higher federal insurance limit on bank deposits was needed.

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), meanwhile, is planning to relaunch the sale process for Silicon Valley Bank , with the regulator seeking a potential breakup of the lender, according to people familiar with the matter.