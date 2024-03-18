Uber to pay $239 million to settle lawsuit with Australian taxi drivers and more, law firm says

SYDNEY – Uber has agreed to pay A$271.8 million (S$239 million) to settle a lawsuit in Australia brought by taxi operators and drivers, who alleged they lost income when the ride-hailing company moved into the country, a law firm said on March 18.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers filed the class action lawsuit in 2019 in the Supreme Court of Victoria state on behalf of more than 8,000 taxi and hire-car owners and drivers, which the law firm said “Uber fought tooth and nail at every point along the way”.

An Uber spokesperson said in an e-mailed response: “Since 2018, Uber has made significant contributions into various state-level taxi compensation schemes, and with today’s proposed settlement, we put these legacy issues firmly in our past.”

Uber did not disclose the proposed settlement in its response.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers said: “What our group members asked for was not another set of excuses – but an outcome.” REUTERS