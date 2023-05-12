Tycoons lose $26.6 billion by refunding China exam that 99% fail

HONG KONG - Becoming a police officer, a tax official or a customs agent in China is tough: Candidates need to have a post high-school degree and go through a national exam that takes place once a year with a pass rate of less than 1.5 per cent.

Lu Zhongfang and her son Li Yongxin made a fortune helping students prepare for that test. Then they lost almost all of it because of a quirk in their business model.

Once worth almost US$21 billion, Ms Lu and Mr Li’s combined fortune has now fallen below US$1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shares in their Offcn Education Technology, which offers tutorials and training for the grueling exam, have plunged 87 per cent from a November 2020 peak.

Offcn targets adults who aspire to become civil servants - people nicknamed “iron rice bowls” in Chinese because their jobs ensure lifetime employment with good conditions. Since its students are older, Offcn wasn’t directly affected by the crackdown of the education industry, which focused on those up to K-12. The company’s downfall was, in fact, of its own making.

Its premium course guaranteed up to a full fee refund should students fail the test. That initially helped woo customers, but things turned sour a couple of years ago, when Covid-19 disrupted economic growth and the broader clampdown on private enterprises pushed people to look for more stable jobs, making the civil-service exam even more competitive.

“The crackdowns in the private sector have made many people lose their jobs, and young Chinese people now are generally conservative in their career choices,” said Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore, who studies China’s public-service system. “When the number of young people signing up for the exam is growing faster than the offerings, there’s not much Offcn can do.”

In December, 2.6 million people signed up for the civil-servants exam for some 37,000 open spots. That compared with fewer than one million who competed for 24,000 positions in November 2019.

For Offcn, the exam’s growing popularity led to an average refund rate of almost 70 per cent two years ago, up from 44 per cent in 2019, according to its latest disclosure in June. The company posted a loss of 2.4 billion yuan (S$460 million) in 2021 and of 1.1 billion yuan last year, with about 60 per cent of its revenue coming from courses targeting the exam to join government departments and public institutions. In some cities, Offcn didn’t have enough cash to return all the money and had to pay in installments, state media reported.

At the peak, Ms Lu and Mr Li held as much as 61 per cent of Offcn. But they’ve recently started selling shares to raise cash in a bid to save the firm’s operations.

The duo still owns one-fifth of the company and remains its controlling shareholder.

Born in 1976, Mr Li graduated from Peking University with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1999. He founded the predecessor of Offcn the same year, using his mother’s savings as seed funds.

In 2010, Ms Lu invested 6 million yuan in the company and later acquired more shares as Mr Li’s proxy, becoming the main shareholder. Around that time, demand for vocational-exam training surged, and Mr Li launched Offcn’s premium class, which cost more but offered a refund policy.