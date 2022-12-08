Tycoon Oei Hong Leong buys into mainboard-listed A-Smart Holdings

SINGAPORE – Tycoon Oei Hong Leong has emerged as a substantial shareholder of printing and recycling specialist A-Smart Holdings by buying 20 per cent stake in the mainboard-listed company for around $5.37 million.

A-Smart announced after the close of trading on Thursday that Mr Oei had bought 29.8 million new placement shares at 18 cents apiece – a 50 per cent premium to the 12 cents volume weighted average price of the stock as on December 6, prior to its trading suspension.

The purchase makes Mr Oei the second-biggest shareholder in A-Smart, after Chinese entrepreneur Ma Wai Dong, who bought a 52 per cent stake in 2016.

The firm was founded by entrepreneur KK Fong as Xpress Print and listed on the mainboard in 1999. It was rebranded in 2016 following a restructuring which saw Mr Ma emerge as the single biggest investor. A new management team led by chief executive Lim Huan Chiang was also installed.

A-Smart has expanded beyond printing and has become a specialist in the industrial scale food-waste recycling business. In 2018, it expanded its core businesses to include property development and property Investment.

Mr Oei’s investment comes within a year of A-Smart acquiring two parcels of freehold land for property development in Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor.

The maiden development project is Timor Marina Square, is a prime seafront mixed property development comprising two 23-storey buildings housing retail, residential, office units and serviced apartments in the capital Dili.

Mr Oei told The Straits Times that he was attracted to A-Smart because of its ambitions to expand into the potentially lucrative property development business in the relatively underdeveloped East Timor.

“I see in East Timor, and Dili in particular, what I saw in Indonesia and Jakarta in the early days,” said Mr Oei, who was born and brought up in Indonesia.

“The Dili property market is still in its infancy. The Chinese are already here, developing infrastructure such as roads and ports. It is the right time for a Singapore player to get into the residential and commercial property space.”

Chief executive Mr Lim, who is a Singaporean, said his company had been doing due diligence on the Dili property market for more than three years.

“We did a lot of homework and carefully built up relationships there,” he added. “East Timor is a young and underdeveloped country, but with huge potential, especially in oil, gas and commodities such as coffee, gold, copper and minerals.

“There are over 8,000 expatriates there, mostly living in make-shift homes and purpose-built dormitories. There is huge demand for decent rentable properties and good hotels.”