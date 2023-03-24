Two S’pore start-ups, Workstream and Multiplier, redefine how businesses manage their workforce

SINGAPORE - Start-ups Workstream and Multiplier, which are Singapore-founded, are shaking up the way businesses manage their staff by reimagining how firms go about the often overly complex process of recruiting and managing employees and navigating local laws. The Straits Times takes a deeper look.

Human resource (HR) software firm Workstream is more than just a business for co-founder Desmond Lim; it is a personal mission. The son of hourly workers witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by deskless employees.