Twitter plans another 50 layoffs: Report

The layoffs come six weeks after top boss Elon Musk reportedly told staff that there would be no further retrenchment. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
42 min ago

BENGALURU – Twitter plans to lay off 50 workers in the social media site’s product division in the coming weeks, news site Insider reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the company.

The layoffs, which come six weeks after top boss Elon Musk reportedly told staff that there would be no further retrenchment, could reduce the company’s headcount to under 2,000, according to the report.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mr Musk took over Twitter in October and swiftly moved through a number of product and organisational changes. The company rolled out Twitter-verified blue check marks as a paid service and also laid off about 50 per cent of staff.

Mr Musk had said in November that Twitter was facing “a massive drop in revenue” as advertisers dropped out.

Twitter’s revenue for the fourth quarter fell about 35 per cent to US$1.025 billion (S$1.35 billion), a top ad executive revealed at a staff meeting, online publication the Information reported on Wednesday.

Staff cuts so far, which also included employees working in the content moderation division, have stoked fears of a surge in hate speech on the platform. REUTERS

