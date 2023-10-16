Tuan Sing may turn Link@896, adjoining site at Bukit Timah into hotel or serviced residence

SINGAPORE - Property developer Tuan Sing Holdings plans to turn its headquarters at The Oxley into a hotel or serviced residence, in a bold move into the hospitality sector in Singapore.

It is also considering turning its key asset Link@896 and the freehold site next to it into a hotel or serviced residence.

Evaluation for this proposal is ongoing, subject to approval by the relevant authorities, Tuan Sing said in a corporate update on Friday (Oct 13).

The company said both properties present “potential value-creation opportunities”, with asset enhancement set to bring in incremental recurring income.

Currently, Tuan Sing has two hospitality assets in its portfolio – the Grand Hyatt Melbourne and Hyatt Regency Perth. Both are five-star hotels.

In Singapore, Tuan Sing is more well known as a property developer, with its most recent project Peak Residence fully sold and set to complete by 2024.

In 2021, the mainboard-listed company secured a private tender for the 1,592.4 square metre (sq m) freehold site at 870 Dunearn Road for $56 million.

Taken together with Link@896, the combined site will be a sizeable 14,864 sq m.

In an interview with The Business Times in 2021, William Liem, group chief executive officer of Tuan Sing, said he saw a lot of potential for the new property, although plans for it had yet to be finalised.

The five-storey Link@896 sits on a 13,089 sq m plot of land, the largest plot of commercial land along Bukit Timah Road, according to Tuan Sing. It is connected to King Albert Park MRT station and is known for its iconic Cold Storage supermarket.

The average occupancy was 95 per cent in the first half of 2023, and Link@896 has a valuation of $390 million as at June 5 this year.

Meanwhile, The Oxley, where Tuan Sing is headquartered, is a freehold 10-storey building along Oxley Rise in District 9. Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority Master Plan, it is zoned mixed commercial and residential, with a gross plot ratio of 4.2.

For the first half of 2023, Tuan Sing posted a 38.1 per cent fall in net profit to $6 million, compared with $9.7 million in the same period a year ago.