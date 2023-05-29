Trust expands travel benefits to launch personal loans in bid to become S’pore’s fourth-largest bank

SINGAPORE – Digital bank Trust on Monday launched its latest product as part of a broader plan to expand and position itself by end-2024 to become Singapore’s fourth-largest retail bank by customer volume, behind DBS Bank, UOB and OCBC Bank.

Retail customers can now directly buy travel insurance on the Trust app and will be able to take personal, unsecured loans within the next two to three months, Trust chief executive Dwaipayan Sandhu said.

Payments via Giro as well as additional savings options will be made available by year-end, while Trust will also expand its insurance offerings with NTUC Income beyond personal accident and travel.

Since its launch in September 2022, Trust has also rolled out credit and supplementary cards as well as a savings account, a budgeting tool and a rewards system in partnership with FairPrice Group.

The online-only bank now has more than 500,000 customers, which is about 10 per cent of Singapore’s adult population. The three local banks currently have the lion’s share of the Singapore retail market.

Still, Mr Sandhu expects Trust’s customers to double to one million by the end of 2024 as the bank builds greater interest and loyalty for its growing suite of products.

For example, Trust’s travel insurance offering will be packaged with its zero foreign exchange-fee credit cards to take advantage of the returning international travel momentum. According to Mr Sandhu, Trust customers have already used its cards in 102 countries.

Meanwhile, deposit balances have grown to exceed $1 billion, with interest rates of up to 2 per cent per year for non-NTUC union members on their first $75,000 deposit and up to 2.5 per cent per year for union members.

Trust has been able to pay interest at those levels as deposits are invested in Singapore Treasury bills with yields exceeding 2.5 per cent, Mr Sandhu said.

He added that deposit rates are also backed by the bank’s credit card operations and will be further supported by its upcoming instant personal loan business. “As we introduce new loan products, our deposits will be deployed against these assets, which further improve our returns.”

Banks make money from the difference between fees earned from loans and rates paid on deposits.

This will all help Trust break even, that is, generate enough revenue to offset all of its costs, by 2025. The digital bank’s costs last year totalled around $120 million, according to Mr Sandhu.

A joint venture between Standard Chartered Bank and Fairprice, Trust has made achievements, thanks to StanChart’s enhanced Significantly Rooted Foreign Bank status here, allowing Trust to obtain a licence to operate like a traditional lender.

This has set it apart from competition in the digital banking space, which is heating up.