Trial of disgraced crypto star Bankman-Fried begins

NEW YORK – The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former chief executive of one of cryptocurrency’s biggest exchanges, began on Tuesday with a jury set to determine if he committed massive fraud by stealing billions of dollars from clients.

The 31-year-old – once one of the most respected figures in crypto – now faces decades in prison and could see his name stand alongside Bernie Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes as the era’s most prominent fraudsters.

The first day of the trial was devoted to jury selection for a case that is set to last about six weeks. Bankman-Fried faces seven counts including wire fraud, securities and commodities fraud, and money laundering.

He risks more than 100 years behind bars if he is found guilty on all charges.

Bankman-Fried entered the courtroom alone – without being escorted by security guards – uncuffed and took his place alongside his lawyers, an AFP journalist observed.

Dressed in a dark suit and striped tie, his famously long curly hair was cut short, reportedly by a fellow inmate at the Brooklyn jail where he is being detained.

Looking leaner, his thinner appearance corresponds to what his lawyers claimed in unsuccessfully arguing for his release – that he was subsisting on “bread and water” in a facility lacking in vegan meal options.

“You have the right to testify in your defence in this case. The decision is up to you,” US District Judge Lewis Kaplan told Bankman Fried.

In just a few years, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate turned his FTX platform into the world’s second biggest crypto exchange, making him a tech world billionaire wunderkind.

FTX became a global name through a marketing campaign that included celebrity partnerships with stars such as supermodel Gisele Bundchen and basketball legend Stephen Curry, and buying the naming rights for the home arena of Miami Heat basketball club.

Bankman-Fried also stepped in as a kind of saviour of the industry when other crypto companies faced difficulties, with FTX swooping in to offer a financial lifeline.

At the height of his career, Bankman-Fried was thought to be worth US$26 billion (S$35.7 billion) as he attracted droves of small investors to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

But his steep rise was matched by his ignominious downfall, which saw him escorted in 2022 by police from his luxury apartment in the Bahamas and extradited to face charges in the United States.