Treat after treat: i12 Katong mall reopens progressively

A revamped shopping mall in the Katong area has plenty of surprises in store, including Singapore's first medical co-working space, a live theatre concept by Golden Village as well as a dog club and daycare.

The concepts are part of the offerings in the progressive reopening of Keppel Land's i12 Katong mall, which closed for renovations early last year.

The new-look centre began operations on Thursday, and will eventually have 180 stores when it holds its grand opening in March next year.

i12 Katong started out in the 1980s as Katong People's Complex before being relaunched under its current name in 2011.

A Keppel unit paid about $56.6 million in 2018 to take full control of the centre, which comprises six levels of retail and lifestyle shops and two basement carpark levels.

Keppel said the Katong mall underpins its aim to improve its retail offerings and shape them "into future-ready, smart and sustainable retail hubs".

The new-look mall will also incorporate energy-efficient features such as LED lighting and water-efficient fixtures. There will be electric vehicle chargers in the carparks.

There will also be a digestor to break down discarded food and other items and convert them into compost or liquid waste.

The mall will also feature art exhibitions in partnership with local gallery Sound of Art.

Some former anchor tenants, such as CS Fresh, Golden Village and United World Preschool, will return, alongside new entrants such as aesthetic collaborative cafe Huggs Collective, ramen chain Ippudo, confectionery Janice Wong Singapore, foodcourt Malaysia Boleh and restaurants including Prive and PS Cafe.

The mall will also host athletic clothing retailer Lululemon's first store in East Coast.