Travel to become $21 trillion economy by 2033: Industry report

NEW YORK – The crowds of travellers filling airports in many parts of the world this summer are a telltale sign of what’s ahead for tourism.

By 2033, travel is set to become a US$15.5 trillion (S$21 trillion) industry – accounting for more than 11.6 per cent of the global economy. This represents a 50 per cent increase over its US$10 trillion value in 2019, when travel represented 10.4 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The 10-year forecast comes from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the leading advocacy group dedicated to quantifying the industry’s economic impact. Although it was released in May as part of a 2023 World Economic Impact report on travel, the data has not circulated beyond a small set of industry executives until now.

The report breaks down the economic contributions of the world’s major tourism markets and reveals the top five most powerful travel and tourism economies as of 2022 in terms of GDP contribution.

These remained the same as pre-2019: the US, China, Germany, Britain and Japan, with Japan overtaking Britain in the most recent list. France, Mexico, Italy, India and Spain rounded out the top 10.

The report also includes figures on travel and tourism’s contribution to the labour market: As a whole, the industry will employ up to 430 million people by 2033, compared with 334 million in 2019. That accounts for roughly one of every nine jobs globally.

It’s not just that travel represents an enormous slice of the global economy; it is also growing far faster than the economy at large.

“Economists are saying that the global GDP is going to grow on an annualised basis about 2.6 per cent a year,” said Ms Julia Simpson, WTTC president and chief executive officer, speaking to Bloomberg from her office in New York. “In travel and tourism, we’re expecting (annual growth of) about 5.1 per cent.”

Another WTTC projection points to big changes afoot, Ms Simpson added. Over the next 10 years, the US travel economy, which is the largest in the world in terms of its annual US$2 trillion in total economic output, will lose its crown to China.

In 2033, China’s travel sector is forecast to contribute US$4 trillion and will make up 14.1 per cent of the Chinese economy. By contrast, the US industry is projected to reach US$3 trillion and will represent 10.1 per cent of the US economy. (These figures represent both the amount spent in-country by international visitors and how much citizens of each country spend on their own travel abroad.)

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese travellers represented 14.3 per cent of global outbound travel spending. Their delayed return to international travel, thanks to extended border closures that only lifted in January 2023 and ongoing passport and visa processing delays, has hampered the rebound.

But the rest of the world has compensated. Latin America, North America and Europe have driven a strong enough recovery, the WTTC’s report shares, that the industry expects to be almost back to 2019 levels by the end of this year.

Once Chinese travellers return in full force, which is expected by 2024, it will kick off another significant wave of growth for global tourism – with the Chinese share of global outbound travel spending predicted to reach 22.3 per cent by 2033.

Despite overall economic uncertainty, people “really, really want to travel and they are prioritising their spending on travel”, Ms Simpson said, citing WTTC findings released on Aug 15 in a separate non-public report on global trends.

Even the short-term outlook for travel paints a bullish picture.