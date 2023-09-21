Training allowance, funding for second degrees among ideas NTUC moots after public consultation

SINGAPORE – The Government should provide a training allowance to cover living expenses for workers pursuing long-term training, and expand course subsidies to cover second degrees or diplomas, the labour movement said on Thursday.

It also called on employers to top up employees’ wages with skills allowances if they have completed training.

These moves would encourage more workers to participate in training courses that improve their career and wage prospects, either through their employers or on their own, said the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

It made these three new recommendations after a year-long engagement with around 40,000 people ranging from students to senior workers, who were asked about their aspirations and concerns surrounding work.

The labour movement also reiterated recommendations for short-term unemployment support from the Government for displaced workers and for employers to provide protected time off for workers who attend training courses on their own initiative.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng unveiled the five proposals in a keynote speech at the inaugural NTUC Company Training Committee (CTC) Symposium on Thursday.

NTUC said that over 70 per cent of 475 mid-career workers polled as part of the engagement exercise - dubbed the #EveryWorkerMatters Conversations - found training courses a meaningful use of time.

“Singaporean workers are responsible – they want to do their part to upskill themselves so that they can advance in their careers,” Mr Ng said at the symposium held at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability in Jurong East.

However, many workers also had practical reasons preventing them from pursuing training, despite knowing its benefits, he added.

The workers consulted pointed out four key barriers to attending training: lack of financial resources to fund self-initiated training, lack of understanding on the type of training needed to remain relevant, lack of time to attend training and lack of support from employers toward self-initiated training.

Addressing these barriers would help mid-career workers deepen their skills or gain new skills for promising economic areas, even if they have to take longer courses, said Mr Ng.

He cited transport operator SBS Transit as an employer with progressive training practices.

Four in 10 bus technical staff at the firm are certified as technical specialists who receive a skills allowance of up to $60 in their monthly salaries. The certification also provides a foundation for further upskilling, said Mr Ng.