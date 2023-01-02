Top five tips for securing a promotion during a recession

LONDON – Many people may have pledged in their New Year’s resolutions to boost their careers.

But it has been a weird time for Britain’s job market, with record-high job vacancies in some sectors, while tech and finance companies cut back amid predictions of a recession.

Here are the top tips and tricks to secure a step up at work.

1. Manage how you

work from home

Getting a promotion is not just about job performance – it is also about how much your boss sees. A manager seeing you work in person can lead to positive outcomes because it demonstrates commitment, according to a 2019 study.

Another study found that working from home reduced the rate of promotion, despite increasing productivity.

“Anybody seriously thinking about trying to get promoted will probably not be spending five days a week working remotely. They will spend a good chunk of the time coming into the office and staying visible,” said Mr Jack Kennedy, an economist at employment firm Indeed.

It helps to think about how you communicate your skills with bosses, said Ms Hannah Salton, a career coach and consultant.

“Many of the fundamental skills you need to demonstrate at work haven’t changed. However, since the pandemic, the way you can show these skills may be different,” she said. “If you’re working from home more often, you may need to make more of an effort to be visible to your boss and your wider team.”

2. Recession-proof

your career

With the R-word on people’s minds, it might be good to think about how the economy affects your career development plans.

There are things you can do: Try to gain skills that make you difficult to replace, and think about angling to work in parts of the business that are making money, said Mr Kennedy.

“In the current climate, revenue-generating roles will be important,” he said. “Employers are going to be very mindful of keeping employees who can keep revenue and cash flow going in a recessionary climate.”

He added that there are some sectors that will fare better in a downturn than others, which could be helpful if you are entering the workforce or thinking of changing careers.

Industries such as healthcare, distribution and online retail will be less affected by a recession than others, he said. Consider industries that currently have a high vacancy rate.

Looking at economic data could be helpful, too. About 600,000 people have left the labour force since 2019, with the highest dropout rate among 50-69 year-olds, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

That means plenty of plum jobs could be up for grabs. “It might be something that younger workers might be able to use to their advantage to some extent for promotions,” said Mr Kennedy.