Top executive quits Nissan in new leadership turmoil

TOKYO - Nissan Motor’s top executive Ashwani Gupta is leaving the company, the Japanese automaker said on Friday, in a surprise departure that will revive concerns about the stability of the company’s leadership.

Mr Gupta was part of an executive troika announced in October 2019, as the company struggled to regain its footing following the arrest of former chief Carlos Ghosn.

As chief operating officer, the Indian national quickly became one of the company’s primary public faces, looming large at quarterly earnings press conferences, and was tipped as a potential future chief executive.

But ahead of Friday’s announcement, a source close to the matter said Mr Gupta was stepping down, citing in part “rivalry” between him and chief executive Makoto Uchida.

“He had a very clear ambition to take the top job. He wasn’t forced out, but he had understood” that it would not be possible, the source said.

Nissan said Mr Gupta had “elected to leave the company to pursue other opportunities effective June 27“, without detailing the reasons for his departure.

A new executive line-up will be announced on the same date, the carmaker said.

The Financial Times first reported Mr Gupta’s surprise departure on Thursday, saying Mr Uchida and Mr Gupta had clashed, with the latter seen as sometimes overstepping his role and undermining his boss.

The newspaper also said Mr Gupta faced “multiple internal complaints”, though it did not detail their contents.

Nissan said on Thursday that “independent third parties have been retained to verify facts, and carry on appropriate actions”, but declined to comment further.

Tensions with Renault

Nissan has reeled in recent years from a series of blows, including Ghosn’s arrest and subsequent internal turmoil, as well as plunging sales, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

It has also weathered rocky relations with its French alliance partner Renault, with Ghosn alleging the charges against him were levelled to block his attempts to bring the two companies closer together.

Earlier in 2023, Nissan and Renault signed a deal to reboot their troubled 24-year relationship, following months of painstaking negotiations and repeated delays.