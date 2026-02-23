Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

2026 Budget spotlights more ways to invest your CPF and how to deal with AI.

Another year and another Budget speech, with goodies given out by PM Lawrence Wong.

But is the Budget just about CDC vouchers and subsidies? What exactly is in it for young people?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at what matters in the Budget for young people.

Her guests are DBS financial literacy expert Shawn Lee and OCBC executive director of wealth advisory Afdhal Rahman.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:00 How does the new investment scheme by CPF work?

4:58 What to consider before investing your CPF

11:00 SGX vs Nasdaq

14:30 AI as a central theme of the Budget

21:36 Are handouts of $200 to $400 enough for cost of living issues?

25:40 What do you want to see in Budget 2027?

Host: Sue-Ann Tan ( suetan@sph.com.sg )

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

