To infinity and beyond: S’pore start-ups explore new frontiers in space tech

SINGAPORE - Renowned for its urban landscape and small size, Singapore would not be the first country that comes to anyone’s mind when contemplating the vast emptiness of outer space, or even when thinking of space launches.

Yet the city state is home to a growing space industry.

Singapore has sent more than 20 satellites up to space since 2011, most of which were used for research purposes. Three of these satellites were launched in June 2022.

According to Singapore’s Office for Space Technology and Industry, the local space sector comprises over 2,000 professionals and researchers working in more than 60 companies active in different verticals – from design and manufacturing to satellite-based services such as data processing.

One of these companies, Equatorial Space Systems, bagged US$1.5 million (S$2 million) in a seed funding round led by Elev8 earlier in 2023. Other investors include Seeds Capital and Masik Enterprises.

Ms Tan Kaixin, general manager of Seeds Capital, said that much of this growth can be attributed to Singapore’s reputation as a “fertile ground for ventures”, supported by its strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“While space has predominantly been the domain of large government entities, continuous innovation has led to significantly reduced development and operating costs of space technology such as satellites, lowering the barriers to entry for smaller players and start-ups,” she told The Straits Times.

Mr Simon Gwozdz, chief executive and founder of Equatorial Space Systems, a rocket propulsion and space launch start-up, believes that the Republic’s location is ideal, particularly for launch capabilities in the future.

“Singapore’s fortunes have long been facilitated by its lucky location and, interestingly enough, this extends to space access. Near-equatorial sites are the best as they allow satellite launch directly to every kind and type of orbit, without any extensive manoeuvres in space,” he said.

Equatorial Space Systems is aiming to provide space access at reduced risk, cost and environmental impact compared to incumbent solutions, which uses traditional wax and polymer-based fuels. Its Low Altitude Demonstrator rocket, which was launched from Malaysia, became the first commercially built prototype rocket test flight in South-east Asia in December 2020.

In February, Transcelestial, a wireless laser communications start-up based here, raised US$10 million in a series A2 funding round led by Airbus Ventures. It aims to develop a constellation of small satellites positioned in Low Earth orbit, allowing its laser network to beam not only across cities, but also upwards to connect continents.

Transcelestial uses its proprietary wireless laser communication technology to create a wireless distribution network between buildings, traditional cell towers, street-level poles, and other physical infrastructure. It claims that this means lower operating costs for mobile network operators, internet service providers, and enterprises.

But there are challenges for Singapore’s still-nascent space sector, particularly at a time when the industry is facing macroeconomic headwinds.

Data from US venture capital firm Space Capital reveals that global investments in space start-ups experienced a decline of over 50 per cent in 2022, dropping to US$21.9 billion from its all-time high of US$45.7 billion in 2021, as investors flocked to safer bets amid the worsening economic outlook.