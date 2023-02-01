To fight greenwashing and walk the talk, going for awards in sustainability helps: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE – If companies genuinely want to develop a sustainable business, putting their efforts through the rigorous evaluation involved in getting certifications and awards is one way that helps, said Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Sustainability and the Environment.

Businesses should also set time-based goals and demonstrate the impact of their sustainability initiatives by measuring them, she said.

These steps are a roadmap to an impactful sustainable business, and can make it easier for firms to secure green financing when there is increasing scrutiny now from stakeholders over green claims.

Dr Khor was speaking at the launch on Wednesday of the Sustainability Impact Awards by The Business Times and UOB at the SPH Media News Centre. The National University of Singapore Business School’s Centre for Governance and Sustainability is the knowledge partner for the awards.

The awards, for which nominations opened, will be given to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large firms, as well as individuals.

They aim to combat the burnishing of sustainability credentials commonly termed as “greenwashing”.

BT editor Chen Huifen said increased regulation will help to drive companies’ ESG efforts, as will rising expectations about the responsible allocation of resources and ethical conduct.

Dr Khor said that with rising concern for greenwashing, businesses that can demonstrate the impact of their initiatives can also find it easier to unlock green financing for their operations, said Dr Khor.

For example, firms can make a public pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or the Green Nation Pledge to help Singapore be more liveable and climate-resilient, she said.

They can also measure the impact of their sustainability efforts by using the Global Compact Network Singapore’s carbon and emissions recording tool to monitor and reduce their emissions.

“In addition to building measuring capabilities, businesses should adopt a commonly used sustainability reporting standard, so that the measured data can be more widely understood and accepted by all stakeholders,” Dr Khor added.

For this, firms can consider using the Singapore Exchange’s 27 core environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics as a starting point for sustainability reporting. These include areas such as energy consumption, gender diversity and board composition.