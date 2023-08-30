Tiong Seng files police report against subsidiary’s former MD and his wife

SINGAPORE - Construction group Tiong Seng Holdings has lodged a police report against the former managing director of its subsidiary, Robin Village Development (RVD), Michael Seah and his wife, Neo Kim Neo.

In a bourse filing on Tuesday, the company said that it conducted an internal investigation into the couple after it received a whistleblower report about Mr Seah’s conduct.

It found that Mr Seah and Ms Neo, who served as RVD’s head of human resources and administration, had allegedly diverted business and profits to SW Metal & Construction, a company owned and controlled by their daughter.

Tiong Seng also discovered that Mr Seah and Ms Neo had allegedly wrongfully utilised RVD’s resources for personal gain, and to benefit SW Metal & Construction.

The company added that a preliminary estimate from the internal investigation puts the potential loss to RVD at approximately $3 million.

Aside from filing a police report on Aug 4, RVD has also instructed its lawyers to pursue claims and commence legal proceedings against Mr Seah, Ms Neo, their daughters and SW Metal & Construction for losses and damages arising from the alleged wrongdoing.

Mr Seah stepped down as managing director on Sept 12, 2022, and remained as a technical adviser to RVD until March 25 this year.

Shares of Tiong Seng closed flat at 6.2 cents on Tuesday, before the filing was made. THE BUSINESS TIMES