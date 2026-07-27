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Headstart On Record Podcast Recap

Timing the market or regular investing, and why job hopping isn’t always bad

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Should I buy the dip, and is job hopping career suicide?

ST GRAPHICS: AMIRUL KARIM

Sue-Ann Tan

and

See Kai Wen

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

Job hopping: Career suicide or a way to learn what works for you?

In this episode, Annabel Lim, Business & Reputation Director at communications firm We. Communications shares how she built her career by cycling through 7 full-time jobs to accumulate skills and perspective.

People always say “buy the dip” and “buy low, sell high”. But does timing the market really work?

In this episode, Arpit Agal from Syfe and Chua Inn Chong from PhillipCapital look at how to curb emotional investing impulses and stay the course even when the market is a rollercoaster.

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Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Hosts: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg) and See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Elizabeth Law

Follow Headstart On Record Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Get business/career tips in ST’s Headstart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

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All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

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Watch Headstart On Record Podcast on YouTube: https://str.sg/3psqrx

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

More on this topic
7 jobs in 14 years: A comms director explains why job hopping isn’t always bad
Investing amid volatility: Is it all about managing emotions and impulses?
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