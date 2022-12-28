Penny stock crash timeline: John Soh and Quah Su-Ling’s marathon trial comes to a close

SINGAPORE – John Soh and Quah Su-Ling’s trial for their involvement in an October 2013 penny stock crash that wiped $8 billion in market capitalisation from penny stocks in the Singapore Exchange (SGX) has arrived at the finish line.

After about 200 days in court over nearly four years, Soh was on Wednesday sentenced to 36 years’ imprisonment – including his time in remand since Nov 25, 2016 – while Quah was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Both have applied for a stay of sentence and will mount appeals.

In May, the duo were found guilty of all the market manipulation and cheating charges laid before them. Soh was found guilty of 180 of 188 charges faced, while Quah was convicted of 169 of the 177 charges faced.

Their accomplice, Goh Hin Calm, was in 2019 sentenced to 36 months’ jail after pleading guilty to abetment charges.

The entire saga predicates on “wash trading” – an industry term for a form of market manipulation, in which a trader buys and sells a stock simultaneously, creating an illusion of demand for the security. This series of actions then artificially inflates the price of the stock.

In Soh and Quah’s case, about 187 trading accounts connected through 20 financial institutions and held in the names of 58 individuals and companies – including Soh’s sons and relatives, and Quah’s family – were used to manipulate the share prices of three companies.

Those companies were Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp.

Below is a timeline of events – going back over a decade – leading to Soh and Quah’s sentencing.

2012



Aug 1, 2012: Soh and Quah – who were romantically linked at the time – began their manipulation scheme. Between Aug 1, 2012, and Oct 3, 2013, Soh and Quah manipulated the share prices of Blumont, Asiasons and LionGold with Goh’s assistance.

As a result, the share prices of each individual counter surged by at least 800 per cent in the nine months before the subsequent crash.

Using the companies’ artificially inflated shares as collateral, Soh and Quah additionally deceived Goldman Sachs and Interactive Brokers into extending margin financing and paying out more than $230 million to finance the gambit.