Time running out for ‘year of the bond’ as losses mount

LONDON – The tagline from Wall Street was that 2023 would be the year of the bond.

Instead, fund managers are coming to terms with one of the toughest years ever.

Mr Lacy Hunt, the 81-year-old chief economist at Hoisington Investment Management who has been analysing markets, United States Federal Reserve policy and the economy for around a half-century, said it has been the hardest of his entire career.

At HSBC Holdings, Mr Steve Major said he was “wrong” to assume the US government’s growing supply of bonds did not matter.

Earlier in October, Morgan Stanley finally joined Bank of America and moved to a neutral position on Treasuries.

Said Mr Hunt: “It’s been a very, very humbling year.”

A 13 per cent year-to-date loss for the firm’s Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund comes on top of 2022’s 34 per cent drop, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Treasuries declined on Monday as concerns eased that the Israel-Hamas war would escalate to engulf other countries in the Middle East.

The yield on 10-year US notes rose five basis points to 4.66 per cent. That is nearly 80 basis points higher than where it started 2023.

The steep losses in 2022 were easier to explain to clients – everyone knows bond prices suffer when inflation is high and central banks are driving up interest rates.

The expectation in 2023 was that the US economy would crater under the weight of the sharpest run of hikes in decades – bringing gains for bonds on the expectation of policy loosening to come.

Instead, even as inflation slowed, jobs data and other key measures of the economy’s health remained strong, keeping the threat of faster price growth ever-present.

Yields catapulted to highs not seen since 2007, putting the Treasury market on course for an unprecedented third year of annual losses.

And without the Fed in the market buying bonds to hold down borrowing costs, the US’ massive deficits – and the ballooning issuance needed to plug them – now matter in a way they did not before.

Hoisington’s Mr Hunt and his colleagues constantly discussed whether to conduct a wholesale alteration of their favourable view on long-term debt, as their assumption that slowing inflation would curb yields failed to materialise.

They did trim their duration earlier in 2023, but not sufficiently.

“We thought that inflation would come down and it did,” Mr Hunt said. “In fact, there has been no decline that large in inflation that has not been involved with a recession in its immediate aftermath in the past. So the fact that gross domestic product is still rising is unprecedented.”

At the same time, it is the expectation that a contraction will eventually happen that is keeping Wall Street’s bruised bulls from retreating too far as they try to manage their so-called constrained funds that can invest solely in the Treasury market.

“A hard landing is coming,” Mr Hunt said.