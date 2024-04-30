TikTok, Tesla just the start of US-China clash over big data

HONG KONG - The US push to ban TikTok marks a new phase in its approach to data security that could eventually impact everything from electric vehicles to health care, reshaping trade relations between the world’s biggest economies.

US President Joe Biden last week signed legislation barring Chinese parent ByteDance’s ownership of TikTok, a move aimed at preventing Beijing from accessing troves of data that the video sharing app collects from its 170 million American users. The law takes a page out of China’s playbook, viewing the potential misuse of data as a national security threat.

Although Beijing has long adopted far more restrictions on US companies in China, authorities have embraced firms that play by its rules and agree to store data locally. Elon Musk’s Tesla is a prime example: Bloomberg reported on April 29 that it will partner with Chinese tech giant Baidu for mapping and navigation functions to deploy autonomous driving features - data only entrusted to a select group of Chinese companies.

The United States now appears to be moving “away from an open internet with unrestricted data flows and towards selected fragmentation based on national security concerns,” said Caitlin Chin-Rothmann, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“While TikTok is currently in the hot seat in part due to its enormous popularity and the scope of its data collection, it is not the first and will not be the last Chinese company that US lawmakers target,” she said. “It would seem that tech decoupling - or at least reducing dependence on the other - is becoming increasingly popular among both parties.”

Data security is again taking centre stage in the intensifying rivalry between the US and China as Biden faces a rematch in November with Donald Trump, whose administration sought to block countries from buying Huawei Technologies equipment for 5G networks. Later Trump proposed a “Clean Network” to prevent Beijing from accessing sensitive personal data of Americans.

While Biden hasn’t gone that far, the clash over data has picked up in recent months. China has been using its 2021 data security law to step up supervision of sectors from agriculture to geography, and the US is raising concerns over logistics networks, autonomous driving and drones. Further restrictions risk carving up parts of the global economy.

“It’s not clear where it ends, unless you want China to proverbially roll over and crawl into a corner, and obviously that’s not going to happen,” said Rogier Creemers, an assistant professor at the University of Leiden who researches China tech policy. “As long as risk exists, there’s always a reason to say we have not de-risked enough, so we need to de-risk more.”

AI era

New technology is creating new risks. Modern devices are becoming ever smarter, gaining unprecedented abilities to generate and transmit data. Cars collect information on drivers and passengers, while medical devices can parse and process personal healthcare intelligence. Washing machines, port cranes and even clothes connect to some sort of remote server. The AI era only promises to magnify those capabilities.

The TikTok-inspired law in the US will extend to any “foreign adversary controlled application” that the American president deems a national security risk. That could change the operating landscape for Chinese platforms such as Tencent Holdings’ WeChat app or PDD Holdings’ e-commerce marketplace Temu. While China-originated fast fashion giant Shein is now headquartered in Singapore, it has also faced congressional scrutiny given its vast supply chain networks in China.

Complicating TikTok’s case further is the worry among lawmakers about China’s ability to influence US public opinion. TikTok raised eyebrows last month when it mobilised users to petition against a potential ban, demonstrating its influence on Americans.

“Social media of all kinds, as well as messaging apps and websites, can be and are being used by foreign governments to attempt to influence US public opinion,” said Milton Mueller, a professor specialising in cybersecurity policy at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “TikTok is no different from Twitter or Meta or YouTube in this regard.”