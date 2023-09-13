TikTok launches in-app shopping feature in the US

BEIJING - In the face of mounting American political and regulatory pressure, the Chinese video app TikTok officially launched an online shopping feature in the US, aiming to cash in on its popularity among 150 million American users.

TikTok Shop will give brands, merchants, and creators the tools to sell directly through content on the app, the ByteDance-owned enterprise said in a press release. Users will now find a “Shop” button prominently displayed in certain videos and can buy tagged products directly from videos and livestreaming.