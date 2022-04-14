Tighter criteria for family offices here to get tax incentives

SINGAPORE - Family offices here will have to meet stricter criteria to qualify for tax incentives, encompassing areas like assets under management (AUM), business spending, local investments and the number of investment professionals on staff.

A family office is an advisory firm set up to help manage the assets of a rich family. It handles financial investments, shares, properties and other assets as well as taking care of tax and legal affairs.

The new rules that kick in on Monday (April 18) require a fundthat is managed or advised directly by a family office to have a minimum size of $10 million at the point of application. It must also be committed to increasing its AUM to $20 million within a two-year grace period under a new section known as 13O of the Income Tax Act.

Family offices under this section must also employ at least two investment professionals and will have a one-year grace period to comply.

Before this announcement, there was no minimum AUM for funds covered under this section or the minimum number of employees required.

Another new section - known as 13U - more broadly covers funds managed in Singapore. These family offices must have at least three investment professionals, with at least one being a non-family member.

Both sections mandate that funds must also invest at least 10 per cent of their AUM, or $10 million, depending on which is lower, into local investments.

These include equities listed on Singapore-licensed exchanges, funds distributed by fund managers licensed here and private equity investments into companies that are not listed but are incorporated here, such as start-ups.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) noted: "As the family office ecosystem in Singapore grows and matures, we seek to increase (their) professionalism ... and enhance the positive spillovers to the Singapore economy."

Experts said these changes are a logical step to professionalising the family office industry while ensuring that they make more investments to stimulate the local economy.

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner Robson Lee said: "The updated conditions will provide the requisite clarity and certainty of the tax policies and rules applicable to family offices in Singapore. This would be cardinal to the long term growth and sustainability of family offices as a key pillar of Singapore's wealth management industry."

Maitri Asset Management chief executive Manish Tibrewal said: "Amidst ongoing competition from other financial centres, it is imperative that Singapore continues to uphold best-in-class standards, to attract high quality applicants and further cement itself as the leading destination of choice for family offices."

He added that the rule to invest in Singapore will help the asset management sector here: "These changes represent the next logical step in Singapore's ambition to evolve into a world class hub for family offices, while providing a significant boost to the asset management ecosystem."

Ms Faye Ong, Citi Private Bank head of family office advisory for Asia, added that the changes will improve the quality of family offices setting up here.

"Larger family office clients are generally more sophisticated; this affects the type of investments they make, and they may take more of an interest in direct deals and private equity," she noted.

"There also tends to be a greater focus on family governance, philanthropy and sustainable investing."