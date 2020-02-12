Three Fu Lu Shou Complex strata offices up for sale

A portfolio of three strata office units at Fu Lu Shou Complex in Rochor Road are up for sale at a guide price of $1,400 per sq ft (psf).

The units, which have a total floor area of about 5,140 sq ft, are next to the lift lobby on level five of the six-storey block and all have water points, floor traps and toilets.

Mr Michael Tay, senior executive director of capital market at marketing agent CBRE, said one of the key selling points is the "sizeable floor area that is rarely made available for sale at Fu Lu Shou Complex, and at an attractive psf price".

Two offices in the complex were sold last year, both at about $1,400 psf.

"Ownership of the office units in this development can be said to be tightly held, given that no office units were traded between 2006 and 2018," said Mr Tay.

"To be sold on vacant possession basis, these units are expected to garner keen interest from end-users who are seeking to invest in premises for own operations."

Fu Lu Shou Complex, which was completed in 1983, comprises a retail podium from basement one to level three and offices on levels four and five.

It is on a corner plot with dual frontages on Rocher Road and Waterloo Street, and is close to Bugis MRT station.

Mr Michael Tay, senior executive director of capital market at marketing agent CBRE, said one of the key selling points is the "sizeable floor area that is rarely made available for sale at Fu Lu Shou Complex, and at an attractive psf price".

Other nearby developments include integrated projects Duo and South Beach, and the upcoming Guoco Midtown.

The expression of interest exercise for the three units closes at 3pm on March 17.