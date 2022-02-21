This SME is transforming its business by developing people and changing mindsets

While many workers have spent the last two pandemic years in a state of stagnancy and uncertainty, Mr Perumal Sathishbabu, 42, has been busy enjoying an exciting new journey of discovery.

He has already been having a fulfilling career at Singapore-based Completion Products since 2006. But the past three years have been especially exciting for the assistant production manager.

Between 2019 and 2021, Mr Sathishbabu attended seven courses on various organisational development skills such as leadership and change management – even as he adapts to using new technologies.

He is among those who have used the Covid-19 pandemic to gear up for the shift to a digital-first world.

Such training courses have given him a better understanding of how to improve processes, minimise business risks and achieve goals.

“I am grateful for the new skills and learning derived from training,” he says. “I’m now aware of what are some non-value added activities and how to improve processes to better align to customer requirements.”

For him, it is a matter of remaining relevant. For businesses like his company, this means having to rethink the way they operate – faster digital transformation to be more efficient and resilient.

Completion Products is an advanced manufacturing firm that designs and develops equipment for companies in the oil and gas industries. It has been leveraging technology as it adapts and grows.

It is in the midst of reviewing its current transformation plan and moving towards digitalisation and Industry 4.0, keeping pace with the Government’s plan to transform Singapore into a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.

A 10-year plan to grow Singapore’s manufacturing sector by 50 per cent and maintain its gross domestic product (GDP) share of about 20 per cent was announced last month by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Says Ms Gigie Itchon, 50, supply chain manager at Completion Products: “It is a natural progression for us to adopt Industry 4.0 as it improves our operational efficiency and quality of products.

“It enables us to provide greater value to our clients through our products and technology.”