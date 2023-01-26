This local SME has created an electric bus that’s getting global attention

A locally designed electric bus prototype created such an intense buzz when it was unveiled that its builders became worried.

Why were competitors at last November’s Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition snapping so many pictures of it?

“They were looking so closely at every single area of our bus that we finally asked them what their interest was about,” says LexBuild director Max Kong, 36, laughing.

“They just replied that our bus is very interesting.”

LexBuild is a home-grown company founded in 2000 by Singaporean Charles Tan, 51, as a bus and coach body builder. Today, the company offers a range of engineering services and solutions across buses, trains and special-purpose vehicles.

Its prototype, called the LexSwitch electric vehicle (EV) bus, is big on innovation. Unlike other electric buses where the batteries are concentrated in one area, the prototype stores its batteries across its roof, undercarriage and rear compartment.

The balanced weight distribution reduces uneven wear and tear on the vehicle’s components, including its tires, brakes and suspension system.

It also breaks new ground in other ways: It uses light and durable honeycomb composite materials instead of conventional plywood for its floorboard, and ultralight aerogel instead of foam for insulation. This decreases its weight and energy consumption, and maintenance costs and needs.

Such innovations led to inquiries from bus operators in many parts of the world, including China, the United States, United Kingdom, the Philippines and Indonesia.