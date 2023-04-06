This local firm is disrupting healthcare with a new business ecosystem

The 2,000-strong organisation now boasts 16 offices across South-east Asia. HMI Group runs 25 general practitioner clinics, an eye centre, a healthcare training institute, and two tertiary hospitals in Malaysia. It also recently opened a private ambulatory care centre, which the company says is the first of its kind in Singapore.

“We're trying to build up the ecosystem of care from prevention to early detection, treatment and follow up home-based support,” Ms Chin says.

The report card on these efforts: In the past two years, HMI clocked a 70 per cent increase in Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

Part of the credit goes to its participation in Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) Scale-Up programme in 2019, which helped it launch new services that are now paying off in spades.

Its revenue has also nearly doubled since it joined the Scale-Up programme, with its Singapore operations now contributing around 40 per cent of its total revenue, up from less than 5 per cent before 2019.

Disrupting itself

One such service is StarMed Specialist, launched in end-2018. At the 11-storey ambulatory care centre in Farrer Park, patients come in for minimally-invasive surgeries that would once have entailed a hospital stay.

StarMed has day surgery facilities and boasts advanced medical technologies, says Ms Chin. Here, patients stay an average of just one night before they’re discharged.

Combined with lower overheads from doing away with emergency surgeries and an intensive care unit, this results in a more affordable bill.

“It's a different business model, one we've seen being very successful in developed countries like the US and Europe,” Ms Chin explains. “We wanted to try and address how private healthcare costs in Singapore have been growing. It’s a challenger model to our own hospitals.”