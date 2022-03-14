This 62-year-old sales manager is a shining example of lifelong learning

Mr Roy Shia is 62, but that has not slowed his yearning for learning.

Throughout his 25 years with local rice importer and distributor Tong Seng Produce, Mr Shia has known one job: Sales. He started as a sales representative before progressing to supervisory and managerial roles.

Now, for the first time in his career, he can claim complex skills far beyond selling. He has broadened his horizon with knowledge of robotic process automation, data analytics and fleet management, thanks to a two-day SkillsFuture Digital Workplace training programme conducted by NTUC Learning Hub.

“I hope I can be a role model to my mature colleagues,” says the sales manager, “to show that continuous learning is key to remaining relevant to the present business landscape.”

The programme, which took place in October last year, was sponsored by Tong Seng as part of the company’s ongoing business transformation journey.



Established in 1990, the company is perhaps best known for its SongHe Fragrant rice brand.

With over three decades in business, Tong Seng Produce saw the need to evolve to increase productivity and reduce wastage.

The opportunity for upskilling arose when its customer, supermarket chain Sheng Siong, approached Tong Seng to participate in the SkillsFuture Queen Bee programme.

The programme is a SkillsFuture Singapore initiative where industry leaders or “queen bees”, guide and mentor small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in identifying and acquiring the skills needed to grow their business.

More than 20 queen bee companies, such as Sheng Siong, have helped over 900 enterprises since the launch of the initiative in 2019.

Says Ms Ally Ng, marketing director at Tong Seng Produce: “As we upgrade and automate our systems, we need to upskill staff to perform higher-value work and at the same time retain our mature workers by reducing physical work where possible.”